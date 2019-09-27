Antonio Brown tweets that he'll practice at a different high school every day, internet reacts in his comments

In his latest act of sheer impulse and reaction, erstwhile NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has announced he plans to work out at a different high school every day, starting in his hometown of Miami.

Here’s the tweet in which Brown announced his alleged plans:

Next week I’m going to practice at every high school one day of week starting in miami send school info now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Note that Brown didn’t specify only schools in Miami, just that his quest was “starting in Miami.” That’s a scary thought, and also an impossibility, as pointed out by noted Browns blogger Chris McNeil:

There are 37,100 public and private high schools in America If you started today, you would visit your last school on: Thursday, April 24, 2121. You would be 132 years old. Godspeed. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 27, 2019

McNeil wasn’t alone in his reaction to Brown’s alleged plans. Beyond the dozens of respondents who directed Brown to clown colleges and the like, there were dozens of others who did send across their information, hoping to land an appearance from “AB”, perhaps during an afternoon practice.

Here were some of the more notable respondents, in terms of either their school or the person proposing that school:

Colerain High School

8801 Cheviot Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45251

United States — Aron Abraha (@showtimearon) September 26, 2019

Kentlake High School, WA — 👀 (@NotAMook) September 26, 2019

Windward school SO I CAN BEAT YO ASS — Delaney Mae (@KnoppDelaney) September 26, 2019

Obviously you have to go to my Alma Mater @NMBHigh. — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) September 26, 2019

Timberland High school

1418 Gravel Hill Rd

St. Stephen SC, 29479 — Allen Gethers Jr. (@allengethersjr) September 27, 2019

Madera high school, Madera California — Mario perez (@Iam_mp3lll) September 26, 2019

Perry meridian in Indianapolis,IN address: 402 W meridian school rd. — Alex Cottey (@acottey01) September 26, 2019

Palm Harbor University High School Palm Harbor,Fl — Gina (@GiNaLAA) September 26, 2019

Pasco high school pasco Washington — Hugo V Mabry Jr. (@P00KIE22) September 26, 2019

Gilman School 5407 Roland Ave Baltimore, MD 21204 — liam (@lippler1) September 26, 2019

The offers went on like this, as did others directing the wide receiver to Miami-based behavioral health clinics. Or numerous others questioning whether he would be allowed on a school campus given the civil suit alleging sexual assault against him.

There remain three days before Brown’s plan would allegedly kick off just a week after he confirmed he had re-enrolled at Central Michigan, where he played collegiate football. How these high school training sessions align with Brown’s own alleged educational goals and forthcoming legal appearance schedule remains to be seen.

Then again, perhaps this is all just another stunt. Given the past month Brown has had, nothing would be surprising.