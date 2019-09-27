Antonio Brown tweets that he'll practice at a different high school every day, internet reacts in his comments

In his latest act of sheer impulse and reaction, erstwhile NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has announced he plans to work out at a different high school every day, starting in his hometown of Miami.
Here’s the tweet in which Brown announced his alleged plans:
Note that Brown didn’t specify only schools in Miami, just that his quest was “starting in Miami.” That’s a scary thought, and also an impossibility, as pointed out by noted Browns blogger Chris McNeil:
McNeil wasn’t alone in his reaction to Brown’s alleged plans. Beyond the dozens of respondents who directed Brown to clown colleges and the like, there were dozens of others who did send across their information, hoping to land an appearance from “AB”, perhaps during an afternoon practice.
Here were some of the more notable respondents, in terms of either their school or the person proposing that school:
The offers went on like this, as did others directing the wide receiver to Miami-based behavioral health clinics. Or numerous others questioning whether he would be allowed on a school campus given the civil suit alleging sexual assault against him.
There remain three days before Brown’s plan would allegedly kick off just a week after he confirmed he had re-enrolled at Central Michigan, where he played collegiate football. How these high school training sessions align with Brown’s own alleged educational goals and forthcoming legal appearance schedule remains to be seen.
Then again, perhaps this is all just another stunt. Given the past month Brown has had, nothing would be surprising.