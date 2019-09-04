Antonio Brown's new helmet was unveiled at high school all-star bowl last season

It looks like the Antonio Brown helmet saga is over.

The Oakland Raiders star wide receiver filed two grievance suits against the NFL in an effort to continue wearing the Schutt Air Advantage, which he had worn throughout his entire career, according to ESPN.

League helmet policy stipulates that a helmet cannot be more than 10 years old, ESPN reported. Schutt stopped making the Air Advantage in 2009, though continued to fill special orders in following years.

When it was ruled Brown could not wear that helmet, he settled on the Xenith Shadow instead, the company announced Wednesday.

The Xenith Shadow helmet has a distinct high school connection: It was unveiled during the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl in December, a high school all-star football game held in Mexico that consisted of players from five countries.

Xenith was the presenting sponsor of the World Bowl.

Bowl organizer Rich McGuinness called Xenith a “game-changer” in football technology during a conference call in December.

“I believe when the Shadow is announced, it will be the next generation of football helmets,” McGuinness said at the time.

If Brown is any indication, that declaration may have been more than just PR speak.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news in a tweet that stated Brown thinks the helmet “makes him feel more agile and comfortable, and allows for better visibility.”

Xenith advertised the helmet as having a “balanced weight distribution … light and responsive, allowing for quickness and speed on the field, while still ensuring a stable fit.”

That weight is clearly important to Brown. Schutt director of marketing and communications Glenn Beckmann told ESPN the Air Advantage “was one of the lightest” helmets on the field.

Now that the issue is behind Brown, he can get his mind off of helmets and, well, into the helmet on the field.