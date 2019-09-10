Arch Manning, latest family scion to lead Isidore Newman (New Orleans), stars in freshman debut

Arch Manning still has a long ways to go, but his first few steps on the path were pretty impressive.

Manning, the grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the latest in the family line to play quarterback at Isidore Newman School (New Orleans, La.). And, he’s doing it even earlier than his uncles did.

Arch Manning became the first freshman to start at quarterback for Newman’s varsity team in the squad’s season opener 41-15 rout of Lusher (La.) High School. He wasted no time in impressive, completing 8-of-9 passes, including two for a touchdown. He finished finished 22-for-34 for 224 yards and three touchdown. He also threw his first career interception.

“He’s a really special quarterback, but what really makes him special is he makes me want to play hard for him,” senior wide receiver Jarmone Sutherland, who finished with nine catches for 123 yards and two scores, told the New Orleans Advocate. “I don’t want to let him down. I know he looks up to me. He’s a really great kid, and he just makes you want to be a better wide receiver for him.

“I work every day because I don’t want to let him down.”

Sutherland didn’t do that, and neither have his teammates. So far, so good for the Arch Manning era at Newman.

“We wanted to see maturity and pocket presence, and he did everything we asked him to do as far as executing our offense and his ability to stay mature and balanced leading our wide receivers,” Isidore Newman coach Nelson Stewart told the Advocate. “That’s why he’s in this position.

“He doesn’t look like a freshman. That maturity and how you handle those tight moments are where the greatness can come.”