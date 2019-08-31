What We Learned: No. 17 Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) dominates Harrisburg (Penn.)

The Ohio-Pennsylvania face off between traditional powers Harrisburg (Penn.) High School and Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) was meant to pit two of the most talented teams in two football man states. It accomplished that, but it didn’t deliver the tight scoreline some may have hoped.

Hoban, sporting one of its deepest and most talented teams in years, rolled to a 42-12 rout. Here’s what we learned:

1) Nothing like getting an early start

Hoban wasted no time to take control, scoring on the first play from scrimmage on a 68-yard passing play from quarterback Shane Hamm to Brayden Fox. That was just the tip of the iceberg, with the Knights racking up three quick touchdowns and a 21-0 lead before Harrisburg could catch its breath.

2) DeaMonte Trayanum will be almost impossible for Ohio defenses to bring down

Trayanum, the Arizona State-committed senior running back, played the roll of bulldozer for Hoban, racking up 126 yards on 19 carries and a pair of Hoban’s touchdowns. He rolled up almost all of his yardage after initial impact with tough, hard-headed running. Now that he’s not starting both ways, he’s due for a dominant season.

3) In the debate of rest and preparation vs. sea legs, choose the extra prep

Harrisburg was the team that entered Saturday’s face off with a winning record, with Pennsylvania opening their season last week. Ohio, meanwhile, kicked off on Thursday and Friday, giving Hoban an extra week to prepare for Harrisburg. That included having game film from Harrisburg’s season-opening victory to study, and it all made a difference. Hamm did almost all his significant damage in the first half before Harrisburg had a chance to respond, and that made a huge difference.