Archbishop Rummel's (Metairie, Lousiana) 4-star wideout Koy Moore lands on LSU

Koy Moore celebrated his birthday in style this year.

Moore — a 4-star wide receiver from Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, Lousiana) — made his college decision at his birthday party on Saturday.

He ended up giving in-state college football fans a present — he committed to LSU.

As reported by 247 Sports, Moore announced his commitment to the Tigers on live television, after having to choose between a double-digit number of offers.

Moore is the No. 252 overall prospect in the 2020 class, and the ninth best in his state of Louisiana, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Moore is now one of 23 hard commits in the LSU 2020 Class, a group that includes IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Florida) Elias Ricks and Jermaine Burton. The LSU Class is ranked No. 3 overall and No. 2 in the SEC.

LSU is coming off a year where it went 10-3 overall. The Tigers capped off the year with a 40-32 victory over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.