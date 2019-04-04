USA Today Sports

Photo: CHHS Panther Baseball

Argyle back to No. 2, Colleyville Heritage jumps five spots to No. 3 in latest Super 25 Baseball Rankings

Argyle (Texas) suffered a loss and a tie in the previous two weeks, dropping it to No. 6 in the Week 2 Super 25 Rankings.

But now, Argyle is back near the top. The team has won two in a row — now with an 20-1-1 (as of April 2) record with a 14-0 victory over Bridgeport (Texas) most recently.

Colleyville Heritage (Texas) was a big mover in this week’s rankings as well. Colleyville Heritage has moved from No. 8 to No. 3 in the rankings after a strong 18-1-0 start to the year.

A lot of movement in the bottom of the rankings has led to six new teams being on the list this week.

Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.), Cypress (Calif.), Houston Memorial (Texas), Barbe (Lake Charles, La.), Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) are new to the ranks.

Desert Oasis’ Parker Schmidt picked up Top Star honors earlier in the week for his 4-4 performance against Skyridge (Lehi, Utah).

