Arik Gilbert, 5-star TE, commits to LSU

By some measures, Arik Gilbert is the top-rated tight end recruit of all-time. No, that’s not an exaggeration. Now, he’s headed to the program which has arguably been the most successful in college football in 2018.

MORE: Full coverage of Arik Gilbert

Gilbert, a five-star tight end prospect from Marietta (Ga.) High School and member of the 2020 Chosen 25 who has been called the next Gronk, committed to LSU at his All American Bowl jersey presentation on Wednesday. The announcement came with plenty of celebrating, both in person and digitally on social media.

The Marietta star already stands 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds, with explosive burst, great route running and both an ability and hunger to throw big blocks. He’s a dynamic playmaker who — in addition to the forthcoming All American Bowl — was also a competitor at The Opening Finals, after which he eventually settled on his top five programs: Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU and Texas A&M.

In the end, he was swayed by Coach Ed Orgeron and the family values the program has espoused. The decision was largely a surprise, with the Tigers topping Alabama and Georgia before Gilbert donned a purple and gold LSU hat on the stage at the College Football Hall of Fame, which hosted his All American jersey celebration.