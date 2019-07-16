Scholarship created in honor of Arizona high school football player killed in shooting

Justin Lett, who was found dead from gunshot wounds in a Birmingham, Alabama alley in May 2018, will be remembered as a loving, caring, family guy during a football game on Sept. 20 when Valley Christian (Chandler, Arizona) will honor his memory with the start of an annual scholarship.
A $1,000 merit-based scholarship will be established in partnership with Lett’s family and will go to one student each year.
Lett, who was 28 when he died, played on Valley Christian’s 2005 state championship football team. He graduated from Valley Christian in 2007 and was a top receiver on the 2006 team.
At the Sept. 20 game, Valley Christian will also recognize the 2005 and 2009 state championship football teams.
In a statement sent to The Arizona Republic by Bryan Winfrey, director of communication and marketing at the school, said the Lett family has been working closely with Valley Christian to honor Justin and his “love for God, people, and the gift that is life.”
“This fund provides a merit-based scholarship to one VCHS student who exemplifies the same values that Justin lived out: high integrity, hard-working, academically-driven, well-rounded, and a spirit of ‘Dream Then Do, in the Name of the Lord.’ The first $1,000 scholarship will be given out this fall to a deserving student, and this scholarship will be awarded every year for as long as VCHS exists.”
According to an AL.com story in February, Lett’s killer still hadn’t been found.