Scholarship created in honor of Arizona high school football player killed in shooting

Justin Lett, who was found dead from gunshot wounds in a Birmingham, Alabama alley in May 2018, will be remembered as a loving, caring, family guy during a football game on Sept. 20 when Valley Christian (Chandler, Arizona) will honor his memory with the start of an annual scholarship.

A $1,000 merit-based scholarship will be established in partnership with Lett’s family and will go to one student each year.

Lett, who was 28 when he died, played on Valley Christian’s 2005 state championship football team. He graduated from Valley Christian in 2007 and was a top receiver on the 2006 team.

At the Sept. 20 game, Valley Christian will also recognize the 2005 and 2009 state championship football teams.

In a statement sent to The Arizona Republic by Bryan Winfrey, director of communication and marketing at the school, said the Lett family has been working closely with Valley Christian to honor Justin and his “love for God, people, and the gift that is life.”

“With great faith and steadfast commitment, Justin loved his Lord, family, and friends mightily, holding each special relationship firmly within his heart,” Winfrey, a 2004 Valley Christian graduate, wrote in an email. “He was forever proud of his VCHS family and the many wonderful people that he shared life with. Therefore, in partnership with the Lett family, we are humbled to announce the establishment of the Justin Kyle Lett Dream Then Do, in the Name of the Lord Memorial Scholarship.”