Football recruiting fair day for 6 Arizona schools to help colleges identify prospects

The spring football trend last year was to get several high school football teams together at one location to help cut down on college coaches’ travel time.

The Chandler Unified School District has found another way to draw interest.

The district is holding a spring football recruiting jamboree on May 15, a Wednesday, when college coaches can move from one Chandler district school to another all day at staggered times.

Chandler’s district is arguably the strongest for high school football in Arizona with Chandler and Perry meeting in the last two 6A finals.

“CUSD administration and football coaches wanted to work together to communicate to their network of colleges on the product CUSD delivers,” district Athletic Director Marcus Williams said. “With a unified approach that is sensitive to the college recruiter’s time, we felt that an all CUSD jamboree, specific to each program, will assist in communication of our amazing student-athletes.”

College coaches from all levels will be able to spend nearly two hours at each school.

Each school will provide the coaches with full roster names, heights, weights, year in school, grade-point averages, transcripts, and any vital information. They’ll be able to watch the prospects during a spring football workout.

Spring football for Arizona high schools begins April 29.

Arizona College Prep coach Myron Blueford is excited for the kids in his 3A program, the smallest of the six Chandler schools.

“With being a new program in 3A, I scratch and claw to get our players noticed,” he said. “We have talent here at ACP and events like this give our players the opportunity to showcase that talent. It’s also important to let our current and future players know they can come to ACP and be seen by coaches. We want to be on a big stage and this gives us the opportunity.”