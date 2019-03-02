Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) tightens recruiting rule that goes into effect now

“I feel the Legislative Council did a really good job,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said. “They did a great job with discussion. I don’t know if you can close every loophole but the membership did a great job of addressing issues we’ve had concerns with in the prior contact.”

Here is the new AIA bylaw:

15.12 RECRUITMENT RULE

15.12.4.14

PRIOR CONTACT – Prefatory statement: In an effort to preserve and promote competitive fairness and equity, and consistent with the AIA’s mission to ensure that academics remain the primary focus of its member schools, the Prior Contact rule is an effort to deter recruiting of student-athletes and minimize athletically motivated transfers. However, the rule applies regardless of whether there is any evidence of athletic motivation or recruitment.

Despite compliance with the other provisions of AIA Bylaws, a student who transfers from one school (sending school) to another school (receiving school) is ineligible in the sport involved for one year from the date of attendance at the receiving school, if any of the following circumstances existed during the one year preceding the transfer:

The student participated as an individual, on a school team, or on a non-school team coached, directed, supervised, managed, coordinated, owned or operated by any of the receiving school’s coaches (in the sport involved), administrators or parents.

The student participated at an open gym, open weight room, or open athletic facilities at the receiving school. For this circumstance, the sport involved is deemed to be any interscholastic sport in which the student has participated during the current or previous school year.

A coach at the receiving school has served as a personal trainer, coach, conditioner or instructor for the student. For this circumstance, the sport involved is deemed to be any interscholastic sport in which the student has participated during the current or previous school year.

The student participated in a camp, clinic, combine, showcase or similar event where a coach, trainer, or instructor in the sport involved at the receiving school worked, whether on a paid or volunteer basis.

As used in this rule, the term “coach” includes any person who coaches, volunteers, manages, administers, or assists in any capacity with the coaching or training of the school or non-school team, regardless of compensation or contract status. No personal relationship, individual instruction or direct contact between the coach and the student is required for application of this rule. For example, a coach of a football team, regardless of position or group he/she coaches, is considered to be a coach of the entire football team, at all levels (freshman, junior varsity, varsity), and this rule applies.

Mesa Desert Ridge football coach Jeremy Hathcock, who had several of his players from his 2017 team transfer last year, calls this a “great first step.”

“This will help deter transfers,” Hathcock said. “However, competitive equity is lost in our state no matter what rule is in place.

“With the age of bloggers and social media gurus, it becomes more and more difficult for programs to develop continuity when those individuals propagate transferring and exposure to certain schools.”

Football model

The AIA Legislative Council also passed the new reclassification football model that allows schools to move up and down starting in the 2020-21 school year.

Schools will be placed based on standard deviation, using the last three years’ MaxPreps ratings.

Teams will only be allowed to move up or down one conference.

But in the 6A through 4A Conferences, school will be able to compete in the Open Division playoffs. The Open Division takes the eight top teams among the big-school conferences and puts them in a playoff for the state championship, after those schools played their respective conference schedules.

“That gives us a start,” Hines said. “Obviously, we’re not going to have every question answered yet, but you have to start some place.”

Basketball attendance

Tuesday’s 6A boys and girls state championship basketball games had a paid attendance of just under 5,000, according to Hines.

The two days last Friday and Saturday at Gila River Arena for the 3A and 2A basketball final four had a total attendance of 15,800, Hines said.