Future Arizona teammates Nico Mannion, Josh Green already look to be in sync

Future Arizona teammates Josh Green and Nico Mannion look like they’re already developing quite a rapport.

At the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore., Green was doing what he’s accustomed to: casually throwing down a windmill.

Just in type, his soon-to-be point guard entered the camera’s angle. Mannion mimed a windmill in perfect harmony with Green’s slam dunk.

Two five-star Chosen guards with uncanny abilities who have already shown a pedigree for winning — Mannion won the last two championships with Pinnacle (Phoenix) while Green won the GEICO Nationals with IMG (Bradenton, Fla.) — and already seem to be in sync?

So far, all of the intel I’ve gotten from people out in Portland is that @josh_green6 has been really impressive in Nike Hoop Summit practices. Also, watching Nico Mannion mime a windmill is pretty fun; ‘Zona’s chemistry should be in step from the get-go. pic.twitter.com/GOEcvIyfjG — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) April 9, 2019

Looks like Arizona has a strong outlook after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

The two have experience playing together. Green and Mannion were on the 2018 West Coast Elite 17U Under Armour All-America roster and on the same McDonald’s All-American team this year.

Mannion is known best for his passing while Green is a high-flying dunker, but they can go the other way around, too. The IMG star grew up playing point guard and impressed at the GEICO Nationals with his passing skills. And Mannion is also an expert at getting to the rim, where he can finish with layups and dunks alike.

They headline Arizona men’s basketball’s No. 1 recruiting class, which also includes four-star small forward Terry Armstrong from Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and three-star big men Christian Koloko of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and Zeke Nnaji of

This apparent chemistry between Mannion and Green should be fun to watch at the next level.