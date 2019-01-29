Arizona State football offers eighth-grader Mikey Matthews

He’s just in eighth grade, but Mikey Matthews already has a college offer.

Matthews tweeted out that he was offered by Arizona State University.

His highlight reel shows him playing both sides of the ball. On offense, it looks like Matthews has the ability to change direction well and can leap to make a catch.

He’s also not afraid to be physical, posting footage of blocking on offense and hard hits on defense, including a tackle for loss that resulted in a safety. It also looks like Matthews reads the ball well as a defensive back as he flies around the field.

Granted, all this is based off highlight footage, which is by definition designed to only display the best.

But whatever ASU saw — whether it was film or in person — was enough. Matthews tagged offensive coordinator and Rob Likens in his tweet.

Blessed and humbled to have received my first offer to play football at #ASU thank you @CoachLikensASU pic.twitter.com/tjoJgKT8Yb — Mikey Matthews (@_mjmatt8) January 25, 2019

Matthews plays for the Orange County Buckeyes eighth grade team.

He was part of the 14U team that played in the AYF National championships played in Dec. 2017, according to the Orange County Register.

While it’s unusual for players to be offered at such a young age, it’s not unheard of by any means. In fact, Michigan has offered two seventh-graders in the last year alone, including Isaiah Marshall two weeks ago.

ASU went 7-6 in 2018, Herm Edwards’ first year as the Sun Devils head coach.