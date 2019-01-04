Arjei Henderson commits to Florida during Under Armour All-America Game

Arjei Henderson, a four-star wide receiver from Texas, committed to Florida during the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.

Henderson, a four-star prospect from Fort Bend High School in Richmond, Texas, made his choice among two Sunshine State finalists and another SEC program: Florida, Florida State and Tennessee.

While in-state powers Texas and Texas A&M both extended offers, Henderson focused instead on the best in Florida, as well as Rocky Top.

In the end, it was Florida that swayed Henderson’s decision, which came on national television like stars such as Landon Collins had done before.

Henderson is a physical standout at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds and excelled at The Opening. Now he’ll get a chance to star in Gainesville at the next level after previously breaking commitments to Oregon and Oklahoma.