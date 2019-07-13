Arkansas high school baseball player pleads no contest in hazing case

One of the two baseball players charged in the Arkansas high school baseball hazing case pleaded no contest this week.

Lorenz Fehrenbacher, a former baseball player at Bauxite (Arkansas) High School, was found guilty of misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and hazing, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A third-degree battery charge against Fehrenbacher was not prosecuted, according to KATV.

Fehrenbacher must pay $810 and is not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victims or families, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The case of the other player facing hazing accusations, Gage Lester, was still pending in court as of Thursday, according to the outlet.

Lester was charged with third-degree assault and third-degree hazing, according to FOX16.

Charges stem from March 2018 when Fehrenbacher and Lester, both of whom were 18-year-olds on the Bauxite baseball team, allegedly called at least one freshman to the back of the bus. They were accused of sticking their fingers in a freshman’s buttocks and grabbing his testicles, according to KATV.

The incidents occurred over the clothing of the players, according to KATV.

One freshman said he was afraid of the threat that if he didn’t listen, he’d get beaten up, because they had beat him up before, according to KATV.

A victim said Fehrenbacher hit him in the chest, according to the outlet.