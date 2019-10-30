Arkansas high school coach arrested for steroid trafficking

An Arkansas high school football coach has been arrested for allegedly trafficking steroids, putting his coaching future in jeopardy.

As reported by Arkansas ABC/NBC affiliate KAIT, Paragould (Ark.) High School assistant football coach Dex Gardner was arrested by local police, who were notified that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol had seized a large shipment of steroids and testosterone addressed to the Arkansas native.

The KAIT report notes that the shipment in question was delivered last week, with police then promptly executing a search warrant. What they found was pretty damning:

officers found the drugs as well as drug paraphernalia used to package controlled substances. Investigators also reported finding two loaded syringes, hydrocodone, foil bags, and shipping labels and containers.

While Gardner was promptly bonded out of jail at a cost of $75,000, he remains on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation into his actions.

There’s no timetable on when that investigation will conclude. In the meantime, the Gosnell School District, of which Paragould is a part, has reportedly found no proof of steroid use by any student athletes.