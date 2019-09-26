Arkansas high school coach reportedly leaked team intel to opponent

For the second time in a week, a former high school football coach has been accused of leaking information about his team to an opponent. This time, the Arkansas coach who was serving as dean of students allegedly passed along in depth information via text message.

Randy Barnhill served as a the Huntsville varsity football coach from 2016-18 before he was reassigned down after the 2018 season. He finished with just an 8-23 record in three seasons under the coach, including back-to-back 2-8 seasons.

And while Barnhill has stayed away from coaching in 2019, he couldn’t keep himself from offering up inside intel to the coach from an impending opponent. As reported by Arkansas CBS affiliate KSFM, Barnhill sent detailed text messages to the coach for Elkins (Ark.) High School. Elkins then promptly dispatched Huntsville 35-0.

Barnhill was caught out when the text messages he sent to the Elkins coach were backed up to a Huntsville team iPad that Barnhill had previously used while coaching the team.

The status of the current dean of students remains uncertain after he was seen being escorted off the campus by security on Tuesday, per KSFM. That penalty would be dictated solely by Huntsville’s own administration, because the Arkansas Activities Association has ruled that there is nothing explicitly illegal about the sharing of information between schools or coaches.