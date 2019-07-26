Arkansas legend Scotty Thurman returns as new high school coach

It’s been 25 years since Scotty Thurman tag-teamed with Corliss Williamson to lead Arkansas to the only national title in school history. Now Thurman is back taking on another legendary charge: serving as the head coach at Little Rock Parkview High School.

As reported by Arkansas ABC affiliate KATV, among other Arkansas sources, Thurman will officially serve as the next Parkview head coach following the departure of longtime Parkview head man Al Flanigan.

Thurman joins the Parkview program after serving as an assistant coach at his collegiate alma mater under now-former head coach Mike Anderson. When Eric Musselman was hired as the new Arkansas coach he opted against retaining Thurman on his staff.

Scotty Thurman: "I just think the timing is right." pic.twitter.com/SspxL7OkY6 — Kyle Deckelbaum (@KATVKyle) July 26, 2019

As it turns out, Scotty Thurman isn’t the only member of his family headed to Parkview at the onset of the new school year, too: Thurman’s daughter Romani will also be a 14-year-old freshman at the school.

It’s unknown if Romani plays basketball, or plans to at Parkview. If so, we wouldn’t leave her open on the perimeter, just in case she has inherited some of her father’s silky touch.