Report: Art Briles' Mount Vernon faces forfeits after 2 players ruled ineligible

Mount Vernon High School in Texas may have to forfeit up to five games after the District 7-AAA Executive Committee ruled two players to be ineligible, according to the Dallas News.

It was ruled the team, with former Baylor head coach Art Briles at the helm, used two players who moved to the district from Colorado for athletic purposes.

Mount Vernon Superintendent Jason McCullough released a statement to the Dallas News that there was “overwhelming evidence” that Brock and Cameron Nellor transferred because their parents moved to Texas from Colorado “for employment reasons.”

This reverse a September decision to uphold the students’ eligibility, according to the Dallas News.

The school will appeal the decision.

Briles was also reprimanded for having an assistant coach who was not a full-time employee of the Mount Vernon Independent School District.

The district made a unanimous 6-0 vote for both the eligibility case and reprimanding Briles.

Mount Vernon, currently 5-0, would have to forfeit each game the players participated in if the appeal is not successful. The Dallas News said it was unclear how many they had played in.