Art Briles to hold first media press session after high school team's practice Monday

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles, who was ousted from his role admist ongoing investigations into his program’s alleged knowledge and cover-up of multiple claims of sexual assault, will face the media for the first time since returning to the high school level.

According to the Mount Vernon Independent School District, and first reported by Waco CBS affiliate KWTX, Briles plans to meet with media members following his Mount Vernon (Texas) High School team’s practice session on Monday. The coach will allegedly take any questions about Mount Vernon’s season but will not discuss Baylor football in any way.

Here’s the statement from the Mount Vernon ISD, as posted to the district’s Facebook page:

It is obviously notable that Briles plans to address all Baylor questions via a formal written statement, which will already be composed before the media session.

Monday marks the first day that Texas teams in the University Interscholastic League — the governing body for public school athletics in the state — can begin conditioning practices for the football season, though only programs that did not hold a formal spring training workout can begin on Monday (others have to wait until August 12). They can not begin contact practices until Saturday, August 10.