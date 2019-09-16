Art Briles' Mount Vernon outscoring foes 151-36 in 3-0 start

Apparently all those years refining an elite collegiate offense translate pretty seamlessly to small town high school football, too.

Three games into his tenure as the head football coach at Mount Vernon (Texas) High School, ex-Baylor coach Art Briles is 3-0. Through those three victories, his teams have outscored opponents 151-36, including the team’s most recent victory, a 57-0 thrashing of Canton (Texas) High School.

As reported by Waco CBS affiliate KWTX, a cadre of former Baylor executives and others connected with the school who have kept Briles in mind are now happy to see his latest chapter get off on a positive footing.

“It’s high school football but it doesn’t make any difference, it’s still fun to see,” Walker Harman, a former member of the Baylor Board of Regents, told KWTX. “The man has gone through pure hell in his life, to have small town people love him and support him in high school football…it’s not the Big 12 and it’s not this big championship game, it’s just good ole high school football.”

Mount Vernon is now 3-0 in an 11-game season. If they continue their current pace, the Tigers would finish 11-0 with a combined score of 550-132. That’s some result for a first-year coach.

It’s unlikely Mount Vernon can keep up the pace, but it’s also likely that they won’t lose anytime soon. After all, opposing coaches have to look to the other side of the field and see a former BCS coach starting at them.