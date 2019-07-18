Four-star Arthur Kaluma transferring to newly-formed Dream City basketball

Dream City is just starting out and already has two big-time basketball commitments.

Arthur Kaluma, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound four-star 2021 recruit, announced on social media Wednesday that he will be playing his junior season for the national high school team in Glendale.

Kaluma is ranked No. 38 in the nation by 247Sports Composite for the 2021 class. He is rated the fourth-best prospect for his class in Texas and the No. 11 power forward in the country. He is ranked 38th nationally by Rivals.

Coach Kyle Weaver, who recently left Scottsdale Bella Vista Prep to build the Valley’s newest national prep team, also has a commitment from 6-6 senior wing MarJon Beauchamp, who is leaving Seattle to play on Dream City’s first team.

I would like to thank the staff of universal academy for helping me improve academically and on the court. I will be continuing me high school career at Dream City Christian, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/KjZrJ3Ihnh — Arthur Kaluma (@___kingart) July 17, 2019

Joy Christian School recently was renamed after the church that sits adjacent to the school.

Weaver compares Kaluma to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“He’s very versatile, a Draymond Green, do-everything,” Weaver said. “He can shoot the ball and facilitate. He’s very active on the boards. His strength is his versatility. He can play a little guard. He can handle the ball at the point.”

Kaluma is coming from Universal Academy (Irving, Texas). He played six games for the Houston Hoops in the Nike EYBL, averaging eight points and 7.2 rebounds.

Texas Tech, Texas A&M, DePaul, Oklahoma State, SMU are among his top colleges recruiting him.

Weaver said he likes how his first Dream City roster is quickly coming together. He expects a couple of more player announcements coming soon. Beachamp, who is being heavily recruited by Arizona and Arizona State, is ranked No. 24 overall nationally in the 247Sports Composite list.

“We’ve got to have the right puzzle pieces,” he said. “We’re not trying to force anything.

“We don’t care about the (number of) stars (next to a player’s name). It’s finding the right pieces to complement each other. It’s not about the five stars. You won’t have enough basketballs to go around. It’s about the best pieces to go around.”

Dream City plans to play in 20 or more Grind Session games across the country during the 2019-20 season.