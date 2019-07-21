Texas man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of former Central High School football player

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Nearly two years after Victor Omar Duarte was found fatally shot in a north San Angelo residence, the man who pulled the trigger, then ran away, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

According to the Texas Penal Code, manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable between 2-20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000. Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

On July 17, 2019, Xavior Rudolph Arzola stood before 119th District Court Judge Ben Woodward and pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Duarte, who had recently graduated from Central High School (San Angelo, Texas) in 2017.

“The only thing keeping our family together is knowing he finally gets to see and be with his dad,” who died (in July the same year Duarte was born), said his sister, Victoria Duarte during an interview two years ago.

Duarte, 18, was found dead just after 5:30 a.m. on July 19, 2017, when San Angelo police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Edmund Boulevard. A witness said several people fled the residence after the shooting.

Duarte was on the Central football team and received a special teams award at the 2016 Central Football Team Awards ceremony. He had made plans to attend Angelo State University.

Woodward deliberated on arguments made by attorneys for both sides, then sentenced Arzola to 11 years in prison. Arzola also was ordered to pay $5,993.68 in restitution.

State of Texas vs. Xavior Arzola