As R.J. Barrett's Duke run likely ends, eyes turn to next Canadian phenom Elijah Fisher

If R.J. Barrett is indeed one-and-done in Durham, the Canadian basketball hype machine will be back on the clock. Good news there: They’ve already got a ready-made replacement.

Meet Elijah Fisher. If you aren’t acquainted with the eighth-grader yet, let’s just say the Oshawa native has spent the past year building up a bit of a following.

Like Barrett before him, and Andrew Wiggins before him, Fisher has spent his middle school years excelling against competition that frankly hasn’t been able to keep up. Still, there have been signs that no one would be able to catch up with his best.

The clearest indication of that yet came at the BioSteel All Canadian weekend showcase, where Fisher competed as part of Sunday’s main contest, which boasts the best 24 high school-aged Canadian players competing anywhere in North America.

Of those 24, the best on Sunday was Fisher, who is just 14. As reported by the Toronto Observer, he finished with 27 points and was named MVP for Team Black, the victorious squad in the game.

While Fisher provided plenty of noteworthy highlights in the course of the game, none could compete with this dunk, which might be one of the best of the calendar year this far at any level:

Now that is elevation.

Keep in mind, this is a 14-year-old, and one who is just getting started at the scholastic level with his Crestwood Prep team. He’s going to get better. He’s going to get bigger. He’s going to get more athletic.

And all that means he’s, rightfully, going to get more attention. Take note of the name now, because it clearly isn’t going anywhere but up from here.