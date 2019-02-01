Asa Turner, one of final uncommitted 4-star recruits, picks Washington for final time

One of the final remaining uncommitted 4-star recruits in the Class of 2019 has made his decision: Asa Turner is headed to Washington.

Turner, a four-star athlete prospect from Carlsbad (Calif.) High School, committed to the Huskies ahead of fellow finalists Notre Dame, Arizona, Arizona State and Boise State. An All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl selection, Turner eventually was down to Washington and Notre Dame, and while he had originally committed to Washington in July, he claims that he never felt completely solid about the decision until now.

It turns out his performance at the All-American Bowl may have played a significant role in his final decision, as he told 247Sports:

“Honestly, Washington and Notre Dame are very similar and I’ve talked to a lot of players who feel the same,” Turner said. “Notre Dame is a little better academically but it’s close, Washington is really strong too. Football wise, they’re similar, Notre Dame made the final four this year but Washington has been very good over the last few years and made a final four a few years ago as well. “I’ve known the coaches at Washington for about 2.5 years now and have a great relationship with them but I love the coaches at Notre Dame too. Facilities wise, I never cared about that and I like the recruits and the players going to both schools. At the two AA Games, I probably hung out more with the Notre Dame recruits but I really like the guys at both schools a lot. The only real difference was the position I would play. Noter Dame liked me at linebacker and Washington likes me for safety. “At the AA Bowl, I struggled at linebacker, I didn’t think I played well at all. The Notre Dame coaches said the way I was used isn’t how they would use me and I got that but safety is where I felt so much more comfortable. I had a really good time playing safety at the Poly Bowl and felt so much more natural and comfortable there. I had been asking for a sign of some kind to separate the two teams and the Husky coaches kind of joked with me that my sign was how much better I felt at safety over linebacker.”

None of that means walking away from Notre Dame was easy. Turner said he came very close to signing with Notre Dame during the Early Signing Period and only gave Washington another chance because they previously didn’t even know that he was considering any other programs. It took an additional month-plus, but Turner finally felt comfortable in his second commitment to Washington, and is eager to sign on the dotted line on National Signing Day.

“I feel really good now, it was stressful for sure but I’m happy with my decision and very excited to be a Husky,” the Californian told 247Sports.