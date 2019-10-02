Arizona high school golfer wins $50K, Pro-Junior golf title at Pebble Beach

Golf awards continue to roll in for Xavier Prep (Phoenix) senior phenom Ashley Menne.

The three-time azcentral sports Girls Golfer of the Year won the female Pro-Junior title at the 16th Pure Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee at Pebble Beach, Calif., on Sunday.

“What I had seen on TV of Pebble Beach does not do it any justice. It is so much more than that,” Menne said via email. “Every hole has its character and I felt so privilege to set foot on one of golf’s sacred ground. Inexplicably beautiful.”

Menne, a First Tee of Phoenix representative, was paired with champion pro golfer Tom Lehman. The duo shot an 18-under to win the PGA Tour Champions event.

They beat 17-year-old Sam Sommerhauser from First Tee of Greater Sacramento, who finished 23-under with his partner and PGA Tour champion Kirk Triplett.

Prior to her victory with Lehman, Menne, an ASU commit, was partnered with Estaban Toledo on Thursday. The pair won an alternate shot at First Tee from Chevron Shoot-Out for STEM Scholarship, earning $50,000, which benefits the First Tee Scholarship Fund and will be donated in Menne’s name.

The alternate shot had Menne compete with Toledo for hole Nos. 1, 2, 3 17 and 17 1/2 against two other girls teams. Each hole was worth $10,000 except for 17, which Toledo and Menne shot for par to earn $20,000. Menne was the closest to the final hole in the chip-off to win that competition.

