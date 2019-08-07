'She has that 'it' factor': Ashlynn Shade has 4 Division I offers before playing HS game

Ashlynn Shade turned 15 years old in July. She has not yet scored a point in a high school varsity basketball game. She has not grabbed a rebound, dished an assist or even taken a dribble. She will do all of those things soon enough.

If Shade’s name does not ring a bell now, it will. Though she is just a couple of months removed from middle school, Shade already has four Division I scholarship offers. Big schools, too. Two Big Ten Conference schools, one from the Big East and another from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“I think it’s really cool because I’ve put in so much hard work to get where I am,” Shade said, talking between games at the Pacers Athletic Center in July for the USA Basketball U.S. Open. “My goal is to play Division I basketball. Seeing that is going to happen is pretty cool.”

Before that, the 5-10 Shade will play her high school basketball at Noblesville (Indiana), where she is already known to those who have been paying attention. Shade has been playing with the high school players since she was in sixth grade. It only takes a few minutes to see why Shade already has the attention of college coaches.

In a game against an admittedly overmatched team in a USA Basketball event in July, Shade makes it look easy. She buries her first three 3-pointers, drops a couple of no-look passes for assists and plays hard – really hard – on defense, getting in passing lanes and playing overwhelming on-ball defense.