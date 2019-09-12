Assistant football coach at Adams Central Middle School (Monroe, Indiana) faces child molestation charges

An assistant football coach at Adams Central Middle School (Monroe, Indiana) has been terminated by the school after being arrested on charges of child molestation.

As reported by WANE-TV, Christopher Litchfield, 24, is facing sexual misconduct with a minor and child molestation charges.

Litchfield has been working in Adams Central Community Schools since May of 2016. Besides coaching, he was a substitute teacher and would occasionally go to school during lunch hours on behalf of Campus Life, a religious organization.

Police say the teacher touched five different boys over the course of five years. In a press release obtained by WANE-TV, Adams Central Community Schools Superintendent Joel Mahaffey said “We are deeply distressed to learn of the arrest of Adams Central employee Christopher Litchfield on multiple counts of sexual misconduct.”

“Our first priority at Adams Central Community Schools is to educate children in a safe environment.”