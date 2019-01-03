Asst. high school girls basketball coach in Va. killed in New Year's Eve murder-suicide

An assistant high school girls basketball coach was the victim in an apparent heartbreaking murder suicide that took place on New Year’s Eve, according to the Richmond Dispatch.

Michelle Rawlings, a 25-year-old Richmond-area native, was found dead in her unit in the Kings Point Apartments in Henrico County on Monday, according to reporting from the Dispatch. The former boyfriend of the Atlee (Va.) High School assistant was also found dead on the premises.

The loss of Rawlings is doubly-difficult for the Atlee program because she was both a trusted coach and the daughter of the program’s longtime head coach, Michael Rawlings. While officials have yet to confirm the conditions of the younger Rawlings’ death, her father told the Dispatch that his daughter had been shot.

The elder Rawlings insisted that his daughter’s death was a case of her trying to help one too many people, in this case not pushing back against an ex-boyfriend who refused to let go. That desire to help was in keeping with her general personality and role with the Atlee team, according to her father.

“She loved working with the girls,” Rawlings told the Dispatch. “There were a couple of girls I would say she applied some of her counseling to. If someone looked like they needed her help, that was her job.”