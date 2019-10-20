Asst. volleyball coach allegedly sent student vulgar texts involving Middle-earth and sex

A female student told authorities that a Bishop Grimes (East Syracuse, New York) assistant volleyball coach and her would exchange texts where the male coach would pretend to talk in a fictional Middle-earth, and then talk to the student about sex, according to authorities.

As reported by Syracuse.com, James Ansbrow II, 26, has been charged with sending inappropriate messages to a female under 17, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office told the website.

“He told me Middle-earth was a fantasy place where you could do anything but it wasn’t real,” the student told deputies. “He would talk about how we would have a big family and get married. It made me really uncomfortable.”

The coach also asked the student to come over to his house and she would make excuses not to go, the student told police.

In October of last year, the girl’s mother saw the messages and confronted the head coach of Bishop Grimes, who is also the assistant coach’s mother. But that didn’t stop the assistant coach, who started texting the high school student again in July.

“This time he started being very direct in his text messages to me,” she told deputies. “There was no Middle-earth.”

“Ugh. I’ve been realllllyy horny lately,” Ansbrow texted the student, deputies said in the court papers obtained by Syracuse.com.

Ansbrow has been charged with a felony of first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, in addition to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. The coach was arraigned on Oct. 9. He was released from custody.