Incoming freshman gets Arizona State offer after team sees his 7-on-7, flag play

Duce Robinson has yet to play a tackle football game in his life.

But that didn’t stop Arizona State from offering the 6-foot-5, 210-pound wide receiver, who hasn’t played his freshman season at Phoenix Pinnacle High School, on Tuesday night.

Robinson, a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball, stood out for Pinnacle during ASU’s 7-on-7 high school passing tournament, catching passes from Michigan-commit and rising senior J.D. Johnson.

It was his first college football offer. And it happens to come from a Power 5 in his backyard.

Incoming freshman Chandler Hamilton cornerback Cole Martin has two Division I offers — Florida Atlantic and Nevada.

“It feels pretty crazy,” Robinson said. “I’m thankful that they think that much of me as an incoming freshman.

“Hopefully, I can continue to grow and develop as a football player.”

Johnson raved about Robinson during the first major 7-on-7 passing tournament on the Saturday of the Memorial Day weekend in Scottsdale, where he made several deep catches for touchdowns in traffic. He called him “a Division I player,” then.

Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke said that Robinson has a strong chance of playing varsity as a freshman. Recently graduated quarterback Spencer Rattler, now at Oklahoma, was the last Pinnacle freshman to make a varsity impact.

“He’s going to be real good,” Zupke said.

Robinson said his dad, a trainer, has helped him with his growth in sports. He said his dad played football and baseball at Florida State.

Kid catching this deep ball by JD Johnson is a 6-5 incoming freshman, Duce Robinson. Pinnacle reloading pic.twitter.com/GgP2ZcSMDS — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) May 25, 2019

He said he intends on playing football, basketball and baseball during his Pinnacle career.

Duce played for the Arizona Dolphins, a top flag football team.

“They helped me get a feel for the speed of the game and skills necessary to be successful in the game,” Robinson said.

Robinson won’t be the only freshman standout at Pinnacle. Wide receiver Marcus Libman’s brother, Myles, and quarterback Devon Dampier also are coming into the school. Robinson said they are his best friends.

“Being around them has helped challenge me a lot to be better,” Robinson said.

Attention like this can become surreal for a kid who has yet to put on pads, but Robinson is staying grounded.

“To be honest, I’m just an incoming freshman, who hasn’t even made varsity yet, so I’m just working to be the best athlete I can possibly be and contribute in any way the coaches see possible,” he said.