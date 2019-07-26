Newest Arizona State football commits: 6-foot-10 German OL, Georgia high school DL

Arizona State football added a pair of linemen — one on both sides of the ball — this week.

On Wednesday, 6-foot-10 German offensive tackle Paul Rubelt committed to the program.

He is the No. 1 player among the seven players from the country listed on the 247Sports Composite rankings. Overall, Rubelt is ranked as the No. 72 offensive tackle and No. 878 player.

Rubelt had seven offers: ASU, Buffalo, Florida State, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Rutgers and University of Central Florida, according to 247Sports.

He told 247Sports’ Sun Devil Source that he played flag football for three years before picking up tackle just three years ago.He spent a year, from ages 16-17, Hiawatha High (Kirkland, Illinois).

Now, Rubelt joins the exclusive group of German football players who have committed to an NCAA Division I program.

“Being able to go to college as a German football player is a big step,” he said to Scarlet Nation. “It’s comparable going from zero to 100 in one second.”

After a great talk with @Koach_C & @CoachLikensASU, I’m excited to announce that I have received a scholarship offer to attend @ASUFootball. Also, I’m a 💯% COMMITTED🔱🔱🔱 #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/I8GAJtowNk — Paul Rubelt (@PRubelt) July 24, 2019

Listed at 6-foot-10, 285 pounds, Rubelt offers the Suns Devils a huge physical presence to protect whichever quarterback ends up winning the starting job between redshirt junior Dillon Sterling-Cole and a crop of incoming freshmen.

Then, on Thursday, ASU got the commitment of a player to help on the other line: three-star weakside defensive end Justin Beadles.

Beadles hails from Sandy Creek High School (Tyrone, Georgia).

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 54 WDE, No. 117 player in Georgia and the No. 1,151 player in the class.

Beadles had 16 offers including LSU and Mississippi State.

I Thank God for this opportunity and all of the college organizations that have showed me love during this process. Non of this would be possible without my Mother Beverly, my Father Johnny, my Granny Joyce, Sandy Creek Coaches, Pit Viper Sports, Chuck Smith, Walter Curry pic.twitter.com/Qlv6391wax — 9️⃣9️⃣ (@Justinbeadles99) July 26, 2019

ASU has had remarkable success recruiting from Georgia this year relative to its history. Beadles joins T Lee (Buford High School) and Doneiko Slaughter (Roswell) as the three players in the 2020 class from the state.

According to 247Sports’ records of ASU recruiting through the years, these are the first players out of a Georgia high school to commit to the Sun Devils this century.