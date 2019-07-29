Arizona State's Herm Edwards, Marvin Lewis send strong messages to high school football coaches

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards, along with former longtime NFL coach Marvin Lewis, made big impressions during Saturday’s annual Arizona Interscholastic Association football coaches meeting at Phoenix Camelback’s auditorium.

They started out pointing out the need to encourage more participation in a game that has been losing numbers mainly because of head injuries.

Edwards gave the Arizona high school coaches an open-ended invitation to attend his coaches meetings during the season, saying to just give new running backs coach Shaun Aguano a call to set it up.

Edwards spoke about how important it is for high school coaches to engage with the youth coaches in the neighborhood and help build them up, give knowledge, and inspire them with coaching.

Edwards talked candidly about entitlement and how quickly players are ready to transfer if “their brand” isn’t being embraced by the program.

Here were some of the biggest takeaways:

On the participation decline

David Hines, executive director of the AIA, said that numbers have stabilized in Arizona, for the most part, with not a significant decline. But Edwards read off stats in the Mountain West and Northwest that suggest a decline in football participation.

Edwards said that during Pac-12 meetings, there were conversations how do they get soccer moms, or moms worried about the safety of their sons, to convince them that football is safer now than when he broke into the NFL as a defensive back in 1977.

“We have to make it better,” Edwards said. “The way we go about teaching fundamentals of football, and making it more athletic, we know that the head has never been a part of the tackling process in football.

“In my era, the helmet was used as a weapon. I don’t think any coaches ever taught that. But it became a part of the game. … I had concussions in my lifetime. But I definitely don’t blame the football for my health. I chose to be a football player. I played for a long time. I’m not going to say that’s why I’ve got a screw missing. I had a screw missing before I started playing.

“We look at the NFL as the crown jewel. In the NFL, when the season starts, you can only have 14 padded practices.”

Lewis, now helping Edwards at ASU, who was on the NFL competition committee for 14: “We were taught to play football with our head and our eyes up.”