At age 15, American Cori 'Coco' Gauff gets selected as partner in Wimbledon mixed doubles

British tennis player Harriet Dart was dumped as a Wimbledon mixed doubles partner at the last minute Thursday for 15-year-old American Cori “Coco” Gauff, who has upset Venus Williams and also beat 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova.

The decision by fellow Brit Jay Clarke has left Dart without enough time to find a substitute partner at the All England Club.

The 22-year-old Dart found out over text message from Clarke, 20.

“Essentially due to the timing I wasn’t able to find another partner in the time period available,” Dart told The Daily Mail. “I did ask a number of people but a lot of them were set up and that’s it.”