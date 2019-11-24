Athletic secretary at Lincoln Way Central charged with stealing from an athletic club

A secretary at Lincoln Way Central (New Lenox, Illinois) High School has been charged with stealing more than $30,000.

Melissa McGrath is facing five counts of theft, two counts of theft by deception, two counts of identity theft and two counts of forgery, per a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office obtained by the Chicago Sun Times.

School administrators found that McGrath was running two different financial books in order to steal, per the sheriff’s office . She would present one spreadsheet to Athletic Boosters and a different one to the school district. Police said that investigators learned she forged signatures of athletic club board members.

McGrath was arrested Friday. She is being held on a bail of $200,000.