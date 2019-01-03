Atlanta HS football player arrested for gang, theft and traffic charges

A star football player at Booker T. Washington High School (Atlanta), Keymarea Hamilton was a significant member of the Tornadoes. It seems unlikely that will continue now.

On Monday, Hamilton was arrested a part of a quartet of teens who allegedly robbed a local woman at a gas station. As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hamilton and three underaged teammates were allegedly pulled over with three guns, ID and bank cards.

While his co-conspirators in the alleged robbery are getting off relatively easy in juvenile court, Hamilton is facing a much tougher climb. As a 17-year-old, he’s been deemed worthy of trial as an adult, which means he could even be sent to prison.

The one thing that is a near certainty is that Hamilton’s future on a football field wearing a Washington jersey seems pretty unlikely.