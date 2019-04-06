Atlanta man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend and her teenage son

An Atlanta-area man is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her teenage son before taking his own life, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Anthony Bailey, 47, was found dead in a house with the bodies of his live-in girlfriend, Sandra White, and her son Arkeyvion “Keyvo” White, a 16-year-old football player at Dutchtown High School (Hampton, Ga.), the outlet reported.

Police found the bodies after a 15-hour standoff that began Thursday and ended early Friday morning, according to the Associated Press.

White, 39, was due to deliver a baby in less than four weeks, according to the AJC.

On Wednesday night, White posted on Facebook: “You should be with a person you can grow with,” according to the AJC. “Not with someone that don’t have any goals in life. Life is too short to be unhappy everyday! Every one is just not meant to be.”

The AJC reported that White had asked Bailey to leave the home but he refused.

The next day, the standoff began.

Keyvo was a 6-foot-4 offensive lineman on the school football team and an honor roll student, according to the AJC.

The baby, whose due date was less than a month away, had already been named Antonio.

A baby shower had been planned for the next day, according to the outlets.

In addition to the Whites and Bailey, two police officers were shot.

Both are expected to survive, according to the AP. One was shot in the hand and the other in the torso and hip area.