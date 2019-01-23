Auburn QB enrollee Bo Nix named NHSCA football player of the year

Quarterback Bo Nix has been named the National Senior Football Athlete of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association in partnership with High School Football America.

The five-star player, ranked the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country by 247Sports, finished the season with 3,496 passing yards and 48 touchdowns to go with 351 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

With him at the helm, Pinson Valley (Ala.) won its second-straight 6A championship.

Nix became the first Alabama player in history to accumulate 12,000 total yards of offense in a career.

He finished with more than 10,000 passing and 2,000 rushing yards to go with 161 touchdowns.

The three-time All-State player, who was named Alabama’s Mr. Football and won the Gatorade 2018 Alabama State Player of the Year award, was a finalist for ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year and played in the All-American Bowl.

Additionally, Nix had a 4.14 gpa in the classroom.

“Bo is an excellent example what this award stands for,” Eric Hess, Executive Director of the NHSCA, said in a statement. “He has excelled as much in the classroom as he has on the football field. We congratulate Bo on an outstanding high school career and wish him success at Auburn.”

Past award recipients include Kyler Murray, Derrick Henry and Johnny Manziel.

Nix is the first to come from Alabama.

“In a state that has produced so many great high school football players, Bo’s name is near the top,” founder of High School Football America and head of the NHSCA Athlete of the Year nominating committee Jeff Fisher said in a statement. “His arm and his legs drove defensive coordinators crazy throughout his career. He set all-time state records while still maintaining a GPA above 4.0, which makes him a perfect choice for this honor.”