Auburn DT Coynis Miller says Tigers need to 'drop that check' to keep players like Signing Day flip George Pickens

When Alabama 5-star wide receiver George Pickens flipped his commitment from Auburn to Georgia, he left a number of onlookers stunned. Pickens was never considered a threat to opt out of his Auburn commitment, he’s leaving for a school in another state and he never telegraphed anything except a sense of loyalty to Auburn.

Now one Auburn player is insinuating that the reason the Tigers couldn’t hold on to Pickens was because the program isn’t willing to invest in big-time players. In this case, the concept of “invest” is being taken literally by defensive tackle Coynis Miller.

While he deleted the original Tweet, Miller’s comments were captured for posterity (because the internet never sleeps) and they raise some interesting questions. First, check out the tweet yourself directly below:

First things first: Miller can always claim he wasn’t being sincere because he started the tweet with a laughing face emoji. Good out clause there.

That being said, the tweet does feel like there’s genuine sincerity behind it. There’s certainly authentic frustration.

Whether Miller’s comments lead to additional scrutiny for Georgia or any other program remains to be seen. If nothing else, it’s a rare example of a current NCAA Power 5 player speaking out and calling out another program, whether in jest or not.