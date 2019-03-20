USA Today Sports

After 2OT championship win, Auburndale moves to No. 3 in boys winter soccer Super 25

Photo: Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic

After 2OT championship win, Auburndale moves to No. 3 in boys winter soccer Super 25

Boys Soccer

After 2OT championship win, Auburndale moves to No. 3 in boys winter soccer Super 25

By March 20, 2019

By: |

Auburndale’s (Fla.) double-overtime thriller in the Class 4A championship game prompted a move in the Super 25.

The Bloodhounds are now the No. 3 team in the boys winter soccer Super 25.

The two teams ahead of them, Southlake Carroll (Texas) and Saint Paul’s (Covington, La.), have yet to conclude their respective seasons.

FULL RANKINGS: Boys winter soccer Super 25

Carroll, with an 18-0-3 record, is in the No. 1 spot for the third straight week.

Saint Paul’s has seen a steady rise throughout the year, entering at No. 5 in Week 3 before moving up to No. 4 and then settling in at the second spot for the last two weeks.

Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) enters the rankings at No. 4 after winning the 5A conference championship.

, , , , Boys Soccer, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/auburndale-soccer-moves-up-super-25-after-winning-championship
After 2OT championship win, Auburndale moves to No. 3 in boys winter soccer Super 25
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.