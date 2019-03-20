After 2OT championship win, Auburndale moves to No. 3 in boys winter soccer Super 25

Auburndale’s (Fla.) double-overtime thriller in the Class 4A championship game prompted a move in the Super 25.

The Bloodhounds are now the No. 3 team in the boys winter soccer Super 25.

The two teams ahead of them, Southlake Carroll (Texas) and Saint Paul’s (Covington, La.), have yet to conclude their respective seasons.

FULL RANKINGS: Boys winter soccer Super 25

Carroll, with an 18-0-3 record, is in the No. 1 spot for the third straight week.

Saint Paul’s has seen a steady rise throughout the year, entering at No. 5 in Week 3 before moving up to No. 4 and then settling in at the second spot for the last two weeks.

Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) enters the rankings at No. 4 after winning the 5A conference championship.