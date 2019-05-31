Austin Glaze's playoff one-hitter earns Week 11 Top Star vote

Austin Glaze did everything he needed to on the mound in Colleyville Heritage (Texas)’s May 25 playoff victory.

He allowed just one hit in a complete game shut-out. With six runs on the offensive side, the Panthers cruised to the regional finals.

For Glaze’s performance, he was voted the Week 11 Super 25 Baseball Top Star.

The senior finished with 15,289 votes, good for 48.24% of the full turnout.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Baseball Top Star, Week 11

Glaze and Joe Casale were neck-and-neck all week in the voting.

Casale, a junior shortstop at Jesuit (Tampa, Florida), went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in the Tigers’ throttling of Dunnellon (Florida) on May 22.

He finished with 13,732 votes, which was 43.33% of all voters.

In third place was Will Frisch of Stillwater (Minnesota), who had 10 strikeouts in four innings pitched and hit a home run on May 25. He had 1,374 votes.

Glaze, the winner of the Week 11 vote, has helped Colleyville Heritage reach the Final Four, which take place Saturday.

The Tigers are 37-3 and the No. 6 team in the Super 25.