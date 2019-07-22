2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year: Azzi Fudd, St. John's College

Azzi Fudd, the sophomore basketball sensation, dominated throughout the season. She led St. John’s to a 25-1 record while averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game en route and was named the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

She — and her voters — had a little bit of magic left this summer. With the clock ticking on the Athlete of the Year poll, Fudd’s vote count nearly tripled.

After entering Friday with 1,670 votes, she finished with 4,929, which was 56.66% of the final total.

Fudd was voted the ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year.

FINAL TALLY: 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year

In second place was the impressive wrestler Macey Kilty, who won the gold medal at the Cadet World Title and crushed the Junior National Championships without surrendering a single point.

Kilty, from River Falls (Wisconsin), finished with 3,097 votes, good for 35.6% of the final pol.

In third place was Rylee Rader, the 2020 volleyball star on undefeated Assumption (Kentucky).

With 415 kills and a .553 hitting percentage — only tallying 34 errors all season — the ALL-USA Volleyball Player of the Year led Assumption to 43 wins and the championship.

Rader finished the poll with 302 votes, 3.47% of the final count.

The volleyball star will be back for one more season with Assumption.

Kilty, who graduated, is planning to compete in Budapest in a professional match in October, according to WSAW.

Fudd is recovering from an offseason ACL and MCL tear and, as of July 2, did not have a timetable to return to game action.

The ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year poll will conclude Tuesday.