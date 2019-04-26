Azzi Fudd Blog: Rehabbing torn ACL and MCL, GEICO Nationals, Luke Bryan and more

St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) sophomore shooting guard Azzi Fudd is one of the top players in the country, regardless of class, and is the reigning ALL-USA Player of the Year. Fudd led the Cadets to the GEICO Nationals title game this season and is being pursued by nearly every high major college in the country. Now Fudd, who is currently nursing a torn ACL and MCL, has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into her world by chronicling everything from here recruitment to here everyday life in a blog.

Hey guys. What’s up, this is Azzi, and I’m really excited to be doing my first blog with USA Today. I am just going to share everything that’s going on in my life.

I hate to have to say that I tore my ACL and MCL recently while I was playing in the 3v3 tournament with USA Basketball in Colorado Springs.

I knew right away when I got hurt that whatever happened could not be good because is hurt so bad.

I’m in a cast right now to let my MCL heal, but I’m keeping my spirits up and staying positive. I’ll have the surgery after my MCL is healed and start rehabbing. My mom actually tore both of her ACLs so she’s been able to talk me through a lot of what I’m going through.

It was rough at first, but I got all the tears out on that first day. I feel better about it now; I know that I’ll be back!

Unfortunately, my team wasn’t able to pull out the title at GEICO Nationals this year, but it was such an amazing experience playing in New York City. We were the first school from our league that was allowed to play in GEICO Nationals and everything about the event was amazing.

Even coming into the host hotel they had the GEICO Nationals title trophy in the middle of the revolving doors, so everyone could see it as they walked in.

It was hard to play back-to-back games because we’d been off for a little over a month. It was obvious that we weren’t in season shape with how we started out in our first game against Centennial.

We got it together and got the win, but the championship game was just rough.

I couldn’t make a shot and our whole team just struggled. Give New Hope the credit though, they played well, and they beat us.

It was really upsetting but it’s more motivation to get back on that stage and win it.

This past season I was honored to win the USA Today ALL-USA National Player of the Year and I didn’t see it coming at all! It’s an amazing honor, and I look at it as motivation to keep working hard.

As for my recruitment, I have offers from schools in the ACC, the Big Ten, the SEC, the American, the Big 12, the Pac-12… It’s so early for me, I’m just focusing on getting back on the court and playing the game that I love.

School is about to be out for the summer and I’m doing pretty well in the classroom. I have a 3.8 GPA and math is my favorite class right now. I missed a few days with my injury here recently so I have to get caught up.

People are always telling me about shows to stream, but I never have time to sit down and watch them, but now that I’m going to be out for a while I’ll probably catch a few.

I will say that my favorite show right now is How to Get Away with Murder and everyone’s telling me to start All-American so I’ll probably check that out next.

Musically, I like a lot of different things, depending on my mood. I listen to a lot of hip hop, but in the summer we go to my mom’s side of the family and we listen to a lot of country out there. Haha!

I think my favorite country songs are from Luke Bryan or Florida Georgia Line.

OK guys, I’ve gotta go do some rehab, but thanks for taking the time to read my first blog. Please say some prayers and think positive thoughts for my road to recovery.

Stay tuned for the next one.

