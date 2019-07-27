USA Today Sports

Barack Obama's game-worn high school basketball jersey up for auction

Photo: Heritage Auctions

Boys Basketball

By July 27, 2019

Long before President Barack Obama ran the Oval Office, he ran the high school basketball court.

(Photo: Heritage Auctions)

His No. 23 game-worn jersey from the Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii) 1978-79 championship team is up for auction at Heritage Auctions.

The starting bid was $25,000. As of Saturday afternoon, it sat at $26,000.

Heritage Auctions estimates it could sell for $100,000.

The jersey, white with blue print, has Punahou and the number on the front in large print. The back has the number, and the sides have two blue stripes around a yellow one. It is slightly faded and has small stains, according to the auction site.

According to Heritage Auctions, the jersey was saved by “consignor Peter Noble, three years behind Obama at Punahou, had worn the same number ’23’ jersey while on the junior varsity team.”

Obama has remained involved in basketball since high school. During his presidency, he would reveal his March Madness picks, and he recently partnered with Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri and Ujiri’s foundation, Giants of Basketball, to help spread basketball to youth in Africa.

Now, you can be part of the bidding to acquire a jersey from the 44th president’s youth.

The auction ends Aug. 17.

This photo released by the Punahou School in Honolulu shows Barack Obama on a page from his 1978 senior yearbook. At left Obama plays basketball with an unidentified classmate. In Obama’s senior class photo, right, he goes by the nickname Barry. (File photo from /Punahou Schools via AP)

