Rosters: High School Baseball All-Star Game and Home Run Derby

USA Baseball has announced its rosters for the 2019 High School All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

After 80 of the top 2020 high school baseball players in the country played in the Prospect Development Pipeline League, 45 were selected for the All-Star game roster. Seven are listed as Home Run Derby participants.

The All-Star game will take place Saturday and Home Run Derby on Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The MLB Home Run Derby takes place Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Here are the high school rosters, listed on MLB.

All-Star Game

American Team

Enrique Bradfield, OF, American Heritage HS (Fla.)

Cam Brown, RHP, Flower Mound HS (Texas)

Max Carlson, RHP, Burnsville HS (Minn.)

Dylan Crews, OF, Lake Mary HS (Fla.)

Lucas Gordon, LHP, Notre Dame HS (Calif.)

Petey Halpin, OF, St. Francis HS (Calif.)

Hunter Haas, MIF, Corona Del Sol HS (Ariz.)

Jared Jones, RHP/OF, La Mirada HS (Calif.)

Nolan McLean, UTIL, Garner HS (N.C.)

Yohandy Morales, MIF, Monsignor Pace HS (Fla.)

Aaron Nixon, MIF, McAllen HS (Texas)

Kevin Parada, C, Loyola HS (Calif.)

Max Rajcic, RHP, Orange Lutheran HS (Calif.)

Drew Romo, C, The Woodlands HS (Texas)

Alex Santos, RHP, Mount St. Michael Academy (N.Y.)

Milan Tolentino, MIF, Santa Margarita Catholic HS (Calif.)

Luke Wagner, LHP, Red Land HS (Pa.)

Jordan Walker, 1B/OF/RHP, Decatur HS (Ga.)

Cayden Wallace, 3B, Greenbrier HS (Ark.)

Alternates: Carson Montgomery, RHP, Windermere HS (Fla.); Tanner Witt, 3B/RHP, Episcopal HS (Texas)

National Team

Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS (Ore.)

Drew Bowser, 3B, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)

Jack Bulger, C, Dematha HS (Md.)

Dax Fulton, LHP, Mustang HS (Okla.)

Colby Halter, UTIL, Bishop Kennedy HS (Fla.)

Kyle Harrison, LHP, De La Salle HS (Calif.)

Robert Hassell, OF/LHP, Independence HS (Tenn.)

Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)

Ben Hernandez, RHP, De La Salle Institute (Ill.)

Cade Horton, RHP, Norman HS (Okla.)

Ed Howard, MIF, Mount Carmel HS (Ill.)

Colten Keith, 3B, Biloxi HS (Miss.)

Timmy Manning, LHP, Cardinal Gibbons HS (Fla.)

Jackson Miller, C/RHP, JW Mitchell HS (Fla.)

Robert Moore, MIF, Shawnee Mission East HS (Kan.)

Jason Savacool, RHP, Baldwinsville HS (N.Y.)

Nate Savino, LHP, Potomac Falls HS (Va.)

Tyler Soderstorm, C, Turlock HS (Calif.)

Carson Swilling, RHP, Smith Station HS (Al.)

Carson Tucker, MIF, Mountain Pointe HS (Ariz.)

AJ Vukovich, 1B/OF, East Troy HS (Wis.)

Alternates: Michael Brown, 1B, Vacaville HS (Calif.); Tre Morgan, 1B/OF, Brother Martin HS (La.)

Home Run Derby

American Team

Nolan McLean, UTIL, Garner HS (N.C.)

Yohandy Morales, MIF, Monsignor Pace HS (Fla.)

Jordan Walker, 1B/OF/RHP, Decatur HS (Ga.)

National Team

Michael Brown, 1B, Vacaville HS (Calif.)

Robert Hassell, OF/LHP, Independence HS (Tenn.)

Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)

AJ Vukovich, 1B/OF, East Troy HS (Wis.)