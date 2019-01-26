Ohio HS basketball team hosts fundraiser to help captain battling cancer

Batavia High School (Ohio) will have a “Win for Watson Night” on Friday, Feb. 1, against Goshen High School in which all profits from game ticket sales will be donated directly to the family of Nate Watson, who is battling cancer.

Watson, a senior at Batavia High and captain of the basketball team, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma just prior to the start of the 2018-2019 basketball season but has continued to play throughout the year and be a great leader and inspiration to his teammates and community.

Watson was a second-team all-league selection in the Southern Buckeye Conference his junior year and led the Bulldogs in scoring.

The Batavia Athletic Department is organizing the “Win for Watson Night” with the hopes to provide his family some relief from medical expenses as well as have an outlet for the community to show support for Nate and all others fighting the battle against all forms of cancer.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Batavia High School. All fans attending the game are asked to wear the color purple, the official color of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Awareness.

For anyone who would like to make a donation but cannot attend the game Feb. 1, send donations to: Batavia High School, Attn: Ben Stewart, 1 Bulldog Place, Batavia, OH 45103