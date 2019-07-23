USA Today Sports

Baylor coach Matt Rhule has truck stolen en route to Texas high school football coaches event

Baylor coach Matt Rhule has truck stolen en route to Texas high school football coaches event

Baylor coach Matt Rhule has truck stolen en route to Texas high school football coaches event

Matt Rhule is entering his third season as the head coach at Baylor. That’s not a bad thing for Baylor, as Rhule has become almost universally respected by high school coaches across the state.

Now, Rhule’s commitment to Texas high school coaches has suddenly come with a pretty hefty price tag: the cost of his truck. As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Rhule’s pickup was stolen from a Dallas motel parking lot while Rhule was en route to the Texas High School Coaches Association Coaches School.

Rhule actually tweeted out the theft before heading to Houston for the event:

Rhule was good to his word — seem familiar? — and found a way to get to Houston in time for the event.

This all proves that Rhule will be able to spin this forward in some way that showcases how he’s an honorable coach worthy of the trust of the mothers of all Texas’ greatest players.

It may not make a major impact in their recruiting in 2020, but it’s another piece of the puzzle that Rhule is rapidly reassembling in Waco.

