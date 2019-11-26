After rout of Texas, Baylor scores big recruit in 4-star DE James Sylvester

Winning changes everything. Baylor is winning on the field again, and that’s helping coach Matt Rhule win big on the recruiting trail, too.

Baylor’s latest coup is four-star defensive end James Sylvester. The Newton (Texas) High School star picked Baylor ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of TCU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and plenty others.

How surprising was Sylvester’s pick of Baylor? Not one 247Sports crystal ball pick was for the Bears before the teen made his announcement.

Sylvester was previously committed to TCU, but backed off the Horned Frogs last week. He was back on the recruiting market for less than a calendar week before deciding to take his talent to Waco.

Sylvester immediately becomes the highest rated recruit in Baylor’s Class of 2020. He was on campus for Baylor’s beat down of Texas over the weekend. Now he’ll apparently spend his future attacking opposing quarterbacks on the Brazos … provided he doesn’t change his mind one more time before he can sign in the early signing period.