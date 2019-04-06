USA Today Sports

Junior A hockey player consoles opposing goalie after semifinals OT win

Junior A hockey player consoles opposing goalie after semifinals OT win

Junior A hockey player consoles opposing goalie after semifinals OT win

Hockey is among the most contact-heavy sports in the world. With checking opponents and fighting allowed to some degree at upper levels of play, there’s every opportunity to physically take out an opponent.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no sportsmanship in the game.

In the British Columbia Hockey League Junior A division, the Prince George Spruce Kings won the series-clinching semifinals game in overtime. After briefly mobbing with teammates on the ice, goalie Logan Neaton pulled away from the group.

He skated over to the opposing goalie, who was kneeling in devastation after allowing the game- and series-winning goal.

Neaton gave Victoria Grizzlies goalie Kurtis Chapman a glove-tap and the two embraced.

With the goal by Ben Poisson giving the Spruce Kings a 3-2 win, the team swept the Grizzlies in the series.

This is the second year in a row that the team will play in the Fred Page Cup Finals, according to the Spruce Kings website.

They will play against the Vernon Vipers beginning Friday night.

Junior A hockey player consoles opposing goalie after semifinals OT win
