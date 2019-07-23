USA Today Sports

Beecher (Illinois) Junior and Senior High School baseball coach charged with assaulting a minor

Photo: Yfat Yossifor/San Angelo Standard-Times

Beecher (Illinois) Junior and Senior High School baseball coach charged with assaulting a minor

Baseball

Beecher (Illinois) Junior and Senior High School baseball coach charged with assaulting a minor

By July 23, 2019

By: |

A former assistant baseball coach at Beecher (Illinois) Junior and Senior High School faces three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of criminal sexual assault, among other charges.

As reported by WJOL, Michael Takacs allegedly sexually assaulted an underage girl — on two occasions — while he was living with the girl’s family. He is held with a bond of $500,000.

The sheriff’s office said Takacs has made incriminating statements, compounding evidence which was previously collected, according to Patch.com. He has been taken into custody.

Takacs assisted with coaching baseball at Beecher Junior High School and Beecher High School, per Patch.com.

, Baseball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/beecher-illinois-junior-and-senior-high-school-baseball-coach-charged-with-assaulting-a-minor?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Beecher (Illinois) Junior and Senior High School baseball coach charged with assaulting a minor
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.