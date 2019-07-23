Beecher (Illinois) Junior and Senior High School baseball coach charged with assaulting a minor

A former assistant baseball coach at Beecher (Illinois) Junior and Senior High School faces three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of criminal sexual assault, among other charges.

As reported by WJOL, Michael Takacs allegedly sexually assaulted an underage girl — on two occasions — while he was living with the girl’s family. He is held with a bond of $500,000.

The sheriff’s office said Takacs has made incriminating statements, compounding evidence which was previously collected, according to Patch.com. He has been taken into custody.

Takacs assisted with coaching baseball at Beecher Junior High School and Beecher High School, per Patch.com.