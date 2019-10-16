Four-star quarterback Behren Morton commits to Texas Tech

Four-star quarterback Behren Morton visited Baylor this weekend.

But on Tuesday morning, he tweeted a video announcing his commitment to the team the Bears took down Saturday: Texas Tech.

Even with the loss, Morton felt the Red Raiders were where he wanted to be.

He lived in Lubbock as a child when his dad was the head coach of a local high school football team, according to KTXS.

“I felt like I was at home in Lubbock. I was born in Lubbock and I lived in Lubbock for eight years of my life. I’ve gotten to see football games in Lubbock and I always wanted to be a Red Raider growing up,” Morton said to Rivals.

This season, Morton has passed for 1,609 yards and 16 touchdowns to just one interception through six games for Eastland (Texas) High School, according to MaxPreps. He has four rushing touchdowns as well.

Morton is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021, the No. 40 player in Texas and No. 250 player overall.

He had offers from a dozen schools.